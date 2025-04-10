NEC's PC-FX was supposed to be the glorious successor to the PC Engine / TG-16, but it had the misfortune of launching around the same time as the PS1 and Saturn and went down as something of a commercial bomb.

This was due in no small part to the decision to ignore 3D visuals in favour of fast-access, high-quality FMV, which resulted in the console being flooded with anime-style titles—some of which were somewhat 'adult' in nature.

Despite this, there are some good releases on PC-FX, with one of them—Team Innocent—getting an English translation very recently. Other notable releases include Der Langrisser FX, Power DoLLS FX, Tenchi Muyō!: Ryō-ōki FX and Kishin Dōji Zenki FX: Vajra Fight.





Interested in PC-FX translations? We're currently taking a survey where you choose your 5 most wanted games! We plan to share the results later. pic.twitter.com/2vjeXDVmgJ April 9, 2025

Now, the PC-FX Fan Club is conducting a survey to see which games the community wants to be translated into English next.

"We're currently taking a survey where you choose your 5 most wanted games," says the group. "We plan to share the results later."

It should be noted that this doesn't mean the games that get the most votes will automatically be translated; the survey is "solely to inform our community," says the PC-FX Fan Club.

You can vote using this Google form.