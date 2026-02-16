Shutaro Iida, who worked alongside Koji Igarashi on the Castlevania and Bloodstained series of games, passed away on February 10th at the age of 52, we're sad to report. He had been battling cancer since 2024.

Iida's list of credits is remarkable, and his impact on the "golden years" of Metroidvania Castlevania releases is considerable; he was involved in the production of Portrait of Ruin, Order of Ecclesia, Dawn of Sorrow, Aria of Sorrow and Lament of Innocence.





On behalf of the team, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.



Thank you for everything, SHUTARO. We are deeply saddened by the loss of SHUTARO, our Creative Director.On behalf of the team, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.Thank you for everything, SHUTARO. https://t.co/o45eAND3kY February 16, 2026

Igarashi has posted his own tribute on social media, translated via Google:

Since *Castlevania: Symphony of the Night*, we had been working together.

It would not be an exaggeration to say that many of the titles hailed as masterpieces could not have been achieved without his contributions.

His talent was unparalleled.

After I left the Dracula series, our opportunities to work together became fewer, but when I invited him to join the current company, he accepted with an immediate and enthusiastic yes, and I am truly grateful for that.

I feel that the success of *Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night* was largely due to his strong support.

Before I knew it, he had been supporting me for over 20 years.

He was a person who always thought about the games and approached production with a passion that burned like his very life.

In September 2024, when it was discovered that he had terminal cancer, it was a tremendous shock.

The subsequent 1.5-year battle with illness must have been unimaginably grueling.

His departure is far too regrettable, but thinking that he has been freed from suffering brings a sense of relief as well.

Having run at full speed all this time, I now wish from the bottom of my heart that he can rest peacefully. Currently, *Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement*, which he was working on, is in the midst of production, but it is a precious work infused with his spirit.

So as not to disappoint him, we will carry on his legacy and complete it with care.

We kindly ask for your continued support and encouragement as always.

Iida worked with IGA on Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, and, despite his cancer diagnosis, had been even more involved with its upcoming sequel, The Scarlet Engagement.

"Once again, I’m teaming up with SHUTARO on this project, and every title he’s been involved with has received great feedback," Igarashi told Epic Games. "Since he’s deeply involved as the Creative Director this time, I’m confident this game will be even more enjoyable than the last one. Please look forward to it."

We'd like to extend our sympathies to Iida's family and friends at this difficult time.