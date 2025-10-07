There are few crossovers in the world of gaming as iconic as the Marvel vs. Capcom series.

Technically beginning way back in 1996 with the release of the excellent X-Men vs. Street Fighter worldwide, in the arcades, the fighting game series let players live out their fantasies of pitting their favourite Capcom characters against Marvel's list of superheroes, with the mutant Cyclops (otherwise known as Scott Summers) often being a regular feature across many of these titles (not counting Marvel vs. Capcom 3 and Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite).

Equipped with the ability to fire a devastating Mega optic blast right in the direction of his opponent that filled the screen with a deadly pink and purple beam, the popular X-Men character's powers made him one of the more satisfying characters to use, and regularly put him in the highest tier of fighters.

On account of this, therefore, you might be interested to learn that a new Cyclops figure is on the way from the toy manufacturer Tamashii Nation, as part of its S.H. Figurearts and Gamerverse line, which intends to pay tribute to the character's appearances in the Marvel vs. Capcom series.

This figure was announced earlier this year, alongside a separate Spider-Man figure, and will be available to pre-order from Amazon, for $89 (thanks EventHubs!), as well as other online retailers. It stands at 6.1 inches tall and features a background mount, and a bunch of interchangeable parts, including different facial expressions and wrist parts.

You can view some images of the figure below: