Evercade manufacturer Blaze has revealed that it is retiring four more cartridges at the end of this year.
The carts in question are:
- Piko Interactive Collection 2
- Indie Heroes Collection 1
- Mega Cat Studios Collection 2
- The Sydney Hunter Collection
These carts will now join the 'legacy' category, meaning that the license to produce the cartridge has expired.
Stock of these cartridges will remain on sale with retailers, but beyond that, no more copies will be produced.
Other legacy carts include Namco Museum Collection 1, Atari Collection 1, Technos Collection 1 and The Oliver Twins Collection.