Evercade manufacturer Blaze has revealed that it is retiring four more cartridges at the end of this year.

The carts in question are:

These carts will now join the 'legacy' category, meaning that the license to produce the cartridge has expired.





Full details here: pic.twitter.com/sB5XUaS9ik Please read our latest update on cartridges that will go Legacy this winter. If you haven't got these then time is running out!Full details here: https://t.co/BpTW9La0zH September 16, 2025

Stock of these cartridges will remain on sale with retailers, but beyond that, no more copies will be produced.

Other legacy carts include Namco Museum Collection 1, Atari Collection 1, Technos Collection 1 and The Oliver Twins Collection.