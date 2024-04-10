Evercade maker Blaze has revealed that two more of its cartridges are entering 'legacy' status, which means they will no longer be in active production.

"We have an update on the next two cartridges that will enter legacy status," reads the statement.

"A legacy cart is where our license to produce the cartridge has expired, which means Blaze Entertainment can no longer produce new stock of that cartridge. Legacy cartridges will remain on sale with retailers where stocks last."

The two carts impacted by this news are Codemasters Collection 1 (effective immediately) and Technos Arcade 1 (effective June).