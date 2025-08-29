Evercade maker Blaze has just announced not one but two new cartridges, bringing a grand total of 42 new games to the platform.

Activision Collection 1 includes 15 Atari 2600-era games, and is the first in a trio of releases which celebrate the legacy of this industry veteran (the other two carts are expected next year).

"Activision’s early library helped define home console gaming, and we’re excited to bring these iconic titles to Evercade players," says Blaze CEO Andrew Byatt. "This collection captures the creativity and excitement of the 2600 era, allowing both long-time fans and new players to experience these classics. It’s something our fans have been asking for since we started and we’re delighted we can finally bring them to retro gaming fans everywhere."

Launching in November at £19.99, $29.99, and €24.99, Activision Collection 1 includes the following games:

Pitfall!

River Raid

Enduro

Megamania

Beamrider

Space Shuttle: A Journey Into Space

Demon Attack

Fishing Derby

Private Eye

Sky Jinks

Crackpots

Grand Prix

Starmaster

Tennis

Freeway

Alongside the Activision pack, Blaze has also announced The Llamasoft Collection, which includes 27 of Jeff Minter's most beloved creations.

"This collection contains stuff from the dawn of home computer gaming to the dawn of the 16-bit era," says Minter. "From raw beginnings it's a record of a guy trying his best to learn the craft. There's a lot of experimentation on the way, and some genuine bangers. I hope people will find it interesting and enjoyable."

This cart is also launching in November and will be priced at £19.99, $29.99, and €24.99. In a unique twist, it will include multiple versions of games "to showcase how there

were significant differences between the same game on different platforms."

In the list below, this is indicated by "A" or "B" – "A" being the first version and "B" being a later port to another system.

VIC 20

Abductor

Andes Attack

Deflex V

Gridrunner (A)

Hell Gate (A)

Laser Zone (A)

Matrix: Gridrunner 2 (A)

Metagalactic Llamas Battle at the Edge of Time (A)

Ratman!

C64

Ancipital

Attack of the Mutant Camels

Batalyx

Gridrunner (B)

Hell Gate (B)

Hover Bovver

Laser Zone (B)

Matrix: Gridrunner 2 (B)

Metagalactic Llamas Battle at the Edge of Time (B)

Revenge of the Mutant Camels (A)

Revenge of the Mutant Camels II

Sheep In Space

Voidrunner

Spectrum

City Bomb

Superdeflex

Atari ST

Llamatron: 2112

Revenge of the Mutant Camels (B)

Super Gridrunner

Both carts are available for pre-order now, alongside Neo Geo Arcade 2 and Neo Geo Arcade 3, the Super Micro keychain handhelds and the new EXP-R and VS-R SKUs.