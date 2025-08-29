Clearly, hand-drawn 2D video games based on classic '80s ninja series are like buses – you wait ages for one to arrive, then two come at once.

That's what seems to have happened this year, with gamers being treated not just to Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound, but also Shinobi: Art of Vengeance.

Deciding on which title to pledge your allegiance to could be tricky, and if you're still on the fence, then you might like to know that DotEmu, Sega, The Game Kitchen and Lizardcube have joined forces to offer a bundle which knocks 10% off the cost of both games.

"More ninjas, more action, more incredible gameplay," reads the Steam page for the Path of the Ninja bundle. "Two iconic ninja franchises, SHINOBI and NINJA GAIDEN, come together in this bundle, proving you can never have too much ninja action. Whether embracing your rage or showing the art of your vengeance, play as two legendary ninjas and challenge yourself in these thrilling 2D platformer games."



"Shinobi: Art of Vengeance is hard to fault," is what our friends over at Push Square said when they reviewed the game on PS5, awarding it 9/10. "We can take or leave the story, the platforming is occasionally frustrating, and levels can outstay their welcome sometimes — but that's basically it. This is otherwise a brilliant 2D action platformer that looks gorgeous and plays even better thanks to kinetic, satisfying combat that feels superb when you get in the flow. If this is any indicator of SEGA's other upcoming franchise revivals, we're in for some good times ahead."

Meanwhile, Nintendo Life gave Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound 8/10 on Switch, saying that it is "the kind of game that makes you want to improve. Chaining death with balletic grace feels so liberating that you don’t want to be interrupted in your flow. The way it implements all of its mechanics, along with increasingly interesting, beautiful, and ever-taut stage design, is a treat, and a truly linear arcade-style DLC would be a blessing should one ever transpire. While some Talismans can be purchased to actually make the game harder, the base challenge will certainly test you. It's a real shame about that frame-rate judder, but in terms of seductive 2D Ninja action, it lands squarely on catlike feet."