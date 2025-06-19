Lizardcube's upcoming Shinobi revival Shinobi: Art of Vengeance will feature music from the Sonic Mania composer Tee Lopes and video game legend Yuzo Koshiro, Sega has confirmed.

The announcement was shared yesterday on Sega's social media channels, with the company posting that Lopes will serve as the main composer, but will be joined on the soundtrack by the legendary Streets of Rage musician.

Commenting on the opportunity on Twitter/X, Lopes said, "As a huge childhood fan of the Shinobi series and @yuzokoshiro's music, it's nothing less than a dream come true for me to lead the OST for this astounding new entry and be joined by one of the biggest VGM legends of history! Life is good.

He then added in a follow-up, "From the bottom of my heart, I'd like to thank @BenFiquet & @lizardcube for the amazing gig, @yuzokoshiro for accepting the invitation, and @SEGA. Special thanks to @AndrewOneAware and to fans around the world! Thank you!"

Lopes has contributed to a number of Sega soundtracks in the past, with his collaborations with the company being on Sonic games like Sonic Superstars and Sonic Dream Team.

In addition to this, he was also a composer on games like Streets of Rage 4's Mr. X Nightmare DLC, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, and the 3D platformer Penny's Big Breakaway.

Koshiro, on the other hand, is no stranger to the Shinobi series. In the late 80s and early '90s, the Japanese composer contributed music for the Shinobi sequel Revenge of Shinobi for the Sega Mega Drive / Genesis, as well as the portable titles Shinobi and Shinobi II: The Silent Fury for the Game Gear.

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance launches August 29th for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

You can watch the latest trailer for the game below: