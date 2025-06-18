Digital Eclipse has become one of the most well-regarded names in the world of retro game re-releases, and recently announced Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection and Golden Tee Arcade Classics—two new collections that join the likes of Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, Tetris Forever and Atari 50 in the company's enviable library of hits.

Speaking to GamesIndustry.biz, Digital Eclipse's head of production Stephen Frost has revealed what he'd like to work on next, and it's good news for Sega fans.

While Frost admits he'd love to do a collection which focuses on forgotten 16-bit mascots (think Cool Spot), his other big idea relates to the many 3D fighting games produced on the Sega Saturn:

"The other idea, because I'm a fighting game fan, would be to do a Sega Saturn-based fighting game collection. So all the fighting games from the Sega Saturn: the Virtua Fighters, Fighting Vipers, all that stuff in a collection. I think that would be really popular."

Of course, such a collection would rely heavily on Sega being involved, but the company has previously been open to such projects, so who knows?

Frost also reveals that, during the discussions on what would become Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection, names like Killer Instinct and Primal Rage cropped up. "But Mortal Kombat was always obviously the next after Street Fighter," he says.

Speaking in the same interview, Digital Eclipse content editor Dan Amrich reveals the game he'd love to work on: