Jeff Minter is a genuinely remarkable developer. Famous for his twitch gameplay and love of camels, Minter has somehow managed to carve out a niche in what has become an increasingly volatile and unpredictable industry, working with the likes of Atari and Xbox along the way but never losing sight of his offbeat vision.
Anyone who picked up Digital Eclipse's utterly superb Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story will know this, of course. Released in 2024, it compiled 42 of Minter's games, along with a wealth of other media, creating an interactive journey through his one-of-a-kind career.
It's a shame then that Evercade's Llamasoft Collection is always going to be in the shadow of that particular release; while it features 21 unique games (making it astonishingly good value for money compared to other Evercade carts), it's missing some of the more famous Minter titles – Tempest 2000 perhaps being the most obvious.
While there are 21 titles here, you're actually getting 27 games – because Blaze has decided to include variants of key releases, denoted by the 'A' and 'B' in the title. 'A' is the first release of a game, while 'B' is a port to another home computer system. It's interesting to see how specific titles were adapted to other formats, but we'd have preferred to have had 27 completely unique games.
Still, what's included here is fascinating all the same. From 1981's simplistic Deflex V to the intense 16-bit thrills of 1989's Super Grid Runner and 1991's Llamatron: 2112, Minter's skill at creating fast-paced and challenging arcade-style experiences is plain to see. Not every game is worth your time (even Minter himself doesn't have many nice things to say about 1982's Ratman), but Attack of the Muntant Camels, Hover Bover and Voidrunner are all excellent.
So, while it can't possibly compete with the more comprehensive Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story, The Llamasoft Collection is still a solid addition to the Evercade library.
Great review of a great collection, and I don’t even mind having the Vic-20 and C64 versions of some of the games as they do play differently.
But there’s a fatal bug in Sheep in Space just now where, when you get a hiscore, it asks you to type in your name but you can’t bring up an onscreen keyboard, and if you press Y to skip a few letters the game freezes, so you can’t get a hiscore and continue to play the game. Evercade say they’re looking into it.
Is there a list of what games and what versions? eg. is it Amiga or Atari ST Llamatron? (Or the period DOS or modern Jaguar versions, both of which are worse)
Edit: found it https://songbird-productions.com/product/evercade-llamasoft-collection/
Abductor (VIC-20 version)
Andes Attack (VIC-20 version)
Deflex V (VIC-20 version)
Gridrunner (VIC-20 version)
Hellgate (VIC-20 version)
Laser Zone (VIC-20 version)
Matrix: Gridrunner 2 (VIC-20 version)
Metagalactic Llamas: Battle at the Edge of Time (VIC-20 version)
Ratman! (VIC-20 version)
Ancipital (C64 version)
Attack of the Mutant Camels (C64 version)
Batalyx (C64 version)
Gridrunner (C64 version)
Hellgate (C64 version)
Hover Bovver (C64 version)
Laser Zone (C64 version)
Matrix: Gridrunner 2 (C64 version)
Metagalactic Llamas: Battle at the Edge of Time (C64 version)
Revenge of the Mutant Camels (C64 version)
Revenge of the Mutant Camels II (C64 version)
Sheep In Space (C64 version)
Voidrunner (C64 version)
City Bomb (Spectrum version)
Superdeflex (Spectrum version)
Llamatron: 2112 (Atari ST version)
Revenge of the Mutant Camels (Atari ST version)
Super Gridrunner (Atari ST version)
