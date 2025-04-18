If you've played Sega's amazing Burning Rangers, then you'll know a big part of the game revolves around rescuing people from flaming structures.

Once saved, these grateful individuals will send you mail in which they thank you for your service and generally keep you updated on their lives since you last met.

This feature is present in the Western localisation, but @WindiiGitlord has put together a special online repository which shows a direct translation of the original Japanese text, which is apparently a lot different. This page also shows all of the survivor portraits and attachments.





Released in 1998, Burning Rangers was developed by Sonic Team and used the same game engine as NiGHTS into Dreams. The focus is on saving people from flaming structures. The game was directed by Naoto Ohshima and produced by Yuji Naka.

To date, Burning Rangers remains exclusive to the Sega Saturn and has not been re-released on any other system.