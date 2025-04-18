Nintendo's Satellaview add-on for the Super Famicom / SNES was an attempt to get players online long before the internet existed, and was based around tuning in to satellite broadcasts.

Via this system, Nintendo distributed many unique titles—including Zelda and F-Zero entries—and while it never left Japan, it is still looked upon with great fondness by many of the company's biggest fans.

A group known as Satellaview+ includes many of those fans, and, on April 23rd 2025, a special event is being held to commemorate the add-on's 30th birthday.

The team offers a special service that works via emulation on Windows machines and replicates the process of connecting the Satellaview to a satellite broadcast.

Not only will a special event be held to mark the momentous day, but Satellaview+ team member Cabbusses will be hosting the 'Super Famicom Power Hour Flashback' on SoundLink+, a revived version of the Satellaview's SoundLink service.

Cabbusses has posted a video which shows what the broadcast will look like on the 23rd: