The PS2 Game 'Fate/stay night Réalta Nua' Is Now Playable In English

If you're a fan of Type Moon's visual novel series Fate/stay night and have always wanted to play the original Japan-exclusive PS2 version of Fate/stay night Réalta Nua in English, then you're in luck.

It appears that fans have developed a new fan translation patch for the game, allowing you to finally play the title on the second-generation Sony console with English language options enabled (thanks Gamevecanti for the spot!).

The patch was uploaded to the website romhack.ing on January 14th, 2026, and is the work of Quibi, an individual who was also previously involved as a lead programmer on the fanmade PC patch Fate/stay Night Ultimate Edition. Looking at a thread published on Beast's Lair (a website dedicated to the works of Type-Moon and its co-founder Kinoku Nasu), it appears Quibi wasn't the original developer of the patch, but instead took over the project from another user named TheUnknownIdentity, who originally started work on it back in 2018 before going silent.

Fate/stay night, in case you've never heard of it, is a series of visual novel games, which debuted with the 2004 eroge PC game Fate/stay Night. Fate/stay night Réalta Nua, meanwhile, is an expanded version of that game, released a few years later on console, which removed the original's sex scenes, introduced added voice acting, a new ending, and opening movies.

pic.twitter.com/m9eM9BHBx9 An English fan translation of the PS2 version of "Fate/stay night Réalta Nua" has been released by "Quibi": https://t.co/WQyk7lFXae January 14, 2026

When Type-Moon released the official Nintendo Switch & PC remaster, alongside its co-developer Fuzz Inc. in 2024 worldwide, it primarily based the new verison of the game on the 2012 PS Vita port of Réalta Nua, as opposed to the 2004 release, meaning the main benefit of this patch, as far as we're aware, will essentially be having the option to play it on PS2, as opposed to Switch or PC.

If you want to give the patch a try, you can grab it here, but please do make sure to support the official release as well, to ensure more games like this are localized in the future.