Support for the Atari Jaguar has come to Polymega, the modular retro gaming system. However, before you dash up to your attic to dig out your old cartridges, it's worth noting that this isn't an "Element Module" release but part of the ongoing Polymega Collection.

The first Jaguar game to be playable on the system is Tempest 2000, and it's included in the Polymega Collection Vol. 12, which also features the following games:

TEMPEST ARC

ARC TEMPEST 2000 JAG

JAG MAJOR HAVOC ARC

ARC BLACK WIDOW ARC

ARC QUANTUM ARC

ARC I, ROBOT ARC

ARC FRENZY ARC

ARC BERZERK ARC 2600





Celebrate the groundbreaking roots of the ADVENTURE game genre and the influential and enduring arcade shooter TEMPEST with Polymega Collection Vol. 11 & 12! Featuring NEW playable RETAIL KIOSKS for Atari® 2600, 7800, and Jaguar. June 10, 2025

Another collection is also available that focuses on Atari's Adventure and its "spiritual successors". Polymega Collection Vol. 11 includes:

ADVENTURE 2600

2600 DARK CHAMBERS 2600, 7800

2600, 7800 SWORDQUEST: EARTHWORLD 2600

2600 SWORDQUEST: FIREWORLD 2600

2600 SWORDQUEST: WATERWORLD 2600

2600 SECRET QUEST 2600

2600 DARK CAVERN 2600

2600 HAUNTED HOUSE 2600

2600 LOST TOMB ARC

ARC DRACULA: THE UNDEAD LYNX

According to the official Polymega Twitter account, these two packs will include "new playable retail kiosks for Atari 2600, 7800, and Jaguar" games.

While Polymega owners are still waiting on the Retro Gun Controller GC01 light gun, which went up for pre-order back in 2021, Playmaji, the company behind Polymega, has charged forward with its 'Collection' releases, which mix arcade games with console releases.

It has also announced an Atari 2600 / 7800 'Element Module', which will allow Polymega owners to play their original carts and use their existing controllers.