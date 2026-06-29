Nintendo has just revisited Star Fox 64 (again) on Switch 2 and delivered a game that reminds us why Fox McCloud and his crack team of mercenaries are so beloved in the world of video games – and it hides an Easter Egg that proves the team behind the game are diehard fans.

As highlighted by Destruction Games on social media, the Arwing fighters flown by McCloud and his team have a note on the side which reads SUPER FX TECHNOLOGY, a reference to the Argonaut Software-made Super FX chip which shipped in each copy of the original Star Fox on the SNES.

Star Fox on Switch 2 has an Easter Egg on the Arwing that says “SUPER FX TECHNOLOGY”, but there’s another Easter Egg right underneath that shows the UPC for the Star Fox 64 Player’s Guide from Nintendo Power pic.twitter.com/Cp6KgFKtr3 June 27, 2026

That's not all, however; in an even deeper cut, the code below this text is the barcode for the Star Fox 64 Player’s Guide from Nintendo Power. That's a pretty mind-blowing level of series knowledge on display there.

"Star Fox on Switch 2 is a sublime remaster of Star Fox 64, and that's both its best and worst feature," said our friends over at Nintendo Life in their review, before adding: