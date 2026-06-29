Nintendo has just revisited Star Fox 64 (again) on Switch 2 and delivered a game that reminds us why Fox McCloud and his crack team of mercenaries are so beloved in the world of video games – and it hides an Easter Egg that proves the team behind the game are diehard fans.
As highlighted by Destruction Games on social media, the Arwing fighters flown by McCloud and his team have a note on the side which reads SUPER FX TECHNOLOGY, a reference to the Argonaut Software-made Super FX chip which shipped in each copy of the original Star Fox on the SNES.
That's not all, however; in an even deeper cut, the code below this text is the barcode for the Star Fox 64 Player’s Guide from Nintendo Power. That's a pretty mind-blowing level of series knowledge on display there.
"Star Fox on Switch 2 is a sublime remaster of Star Fox 64, and that's both its best and worst feature," said our friends over at Nintendo Life in their review, before adding:
"This is Fox's best game made even better, with a stunning visual overhaul, snappy controls, and some neat reasons to keep playing thanks to the new challenges and online modes. That said, it is just '64' again, and those who have already played through the '97 classic hundreds of times won't find any surprises here. If, however, this is your first run-in with Fox McCloud, I struggle to think of a better introduction to the series. And if you know the game like the back of your hand, you're in for a replay unlike any other. The series' future looked bleak for a second there, but if this is a taste of what the next original adventure holds, then I've never been more ready to fire up the G-Diffuser."