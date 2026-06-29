Thanks to a new interview, we now know who was responsible for creating the amazing characters in Sega's Fantasy Zone series of scrolling shmups.

As spotted by VGDensetsu, Beep21 (paywalled) has just spoken to Yoji Ishii, Hiroshi Kawaguchi and Masaki Kondoh to celebrate forty years of Fantasy Zone.

The piece reveals that Yoko Kobayashi (AKA: Matilda Yoko), who was the character designer of Alex Kidd and Teddy Boy, was responsible for designing the characters in Fantasy Zone, including the legendary Opa Opa.

Beep21 has just published an interview with Yoji Ishii, Hiro and Masaki Kondoh to mark the 40th anniversary of Fantasy Zone. In it, we learn that it was the late Yoko Kobayashi / 小林陽子, character designer for Alex Kidd and Teddy Boy, who designed Opa Opa and most of the other characters in the game. — VGDensetsu (@vgdensetsu.bsky.social) 2026-06-28T16:33:30.778Z

VGDensetsu also notes that Kobayashi is presumably the 'KBY' name on the game's high score table.

Despite designing such iconic characters, Kobayashi's impact on Sega's history has remained relatively unknown.

Even the date of her passing is uncertain; Ramón Nafria, who worked on Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX, says he was told she passed away some time ago, but wasn't given an exact date.