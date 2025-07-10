Update [ ]:

Philip Bak has revealed that one year on from raising money for the charity SpecialEffect by walking 173 miles across Portugal, he's doing it all over again.

"You might remember this one," he says on his JustGiving page. "A year ago I bored you with a tale of summer shutdowns, ageing knees and 173 miles of Galician drizzle. You were generous beyond anything it deserved, I made it to the cathedral, and my feet have only just stopped writing to their MP. So naturally I'm doing it all again."

He's doing it again: Porto to Santiago, 280km for SpecialEffect Train to the airport at midnight. 36c in St Albans, 23c in Porto... never wanted cool sea air so badly Super nervous after last year Spare a quid or a repost, I'll carry it every mile www.justgiving.com/page/phil-go... Thank you ❤️ — Philip Bak (@philipbak.bsky.social) 2026-06-26T08:56:47.976Z

SpecialEffect is once again the beneficiary of Bak's efforts. "SpecialEffect open up video games to physically disabled children... the joy of play, of winning, of connection, of being in on it with everyone else," he explains. "For someone who's spent thirty-odd years making games for a living, no cause lands closer to home. They turn "I can't" into "watch this." Proper, life-changing magic."

Bak's goal is £250, and he's already smashed that – so let's see how far we can push up that total.

Original Story [ ]: If you're old like me, then the name Steve Bak will surely ring a bell.

One of the most talented British coders of the '80s, he worked on titles such as Goldrunner, Spitting Image, and the Cuthbert video game series, all on home computers. He also contributed to the creation of the James Pond series.

Bak sadly passed away in 2019, but his son Philip – who worked with his father on titles such as Rolo to the Rescue and Hercules, and more recently created the indie title Bezier – has carried on the family tradition and is currently working at Epic Games on Fortnite.

The younger Bak is, as we speak, walking 173 miles across Portugal to raise money for the charity SpecialEffect, and he needs your support.

"Bit of a problem and hopefully you can help," says Philip on his Just Giving page. "My new job comes with a summer shutdown. Two weeks! Brilliant, except the kids are still at school and Vicky’s short on holiday days. She told me not to waste it, so I had a think. After wading through far too many smug travel blogs I remembered The Way, a Martin Sheen film about the Camino de Santiago, a pilgrimage to a Spanish cathedral. Thousands walk it every year: sociable, scenic and just the sort of caper an introverted games programmer might secretly love. So I bought a rucksack, walking shoes and flights there and back.

He's about to finish the walk, so if you'd like to support this noble cause, be sure to pledge some cash.