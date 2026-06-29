As revealed earlier today in a YouTube video from 2dos, Donkey Kong 64 will soon be getting an unofficial PC port from the developers of the Donkey Kong 64 Randomiser.

The Recompiled port is based on the "N64: Recompiled" project by Wiseguy and is the work of Rainchus, Ballaam, Killklli and Umed, according to the video description.

It targets Windows, macOS, and Linux and, like other ports of this nature, will require you to have a copy of the original ROM on hand to supply all the copyrighted files and assets.

Once you supply that, you'll then be able to play the game natively on PC platforms while benefiting from a number of cool bonuses, including high frame rate, widescreen, and high resolution support, reduced input delay, and support for mods like the DK Randomiser (coming later) and Tag Anywhere.

This last bit, in particular, will likely come as welcome news to those who vehemently hate the existing tag mechanic, where you have to constantly travel back to a DK barrel to switch characters, in order to collect different coloured bananas and other collectables.

According to 2dos, the port was "made with years of DK64 back-end experience without relying on AI vibe coding," a reference to a recent trend of AI-coded Recompilation projects.

Just to give you some background, Donkey Kong 64 was originally released for the Nintendo 64 in 1999 and received 9/10 scores from both IGN & Gamespot at launch.

Our sister site, Nintendo Life, on the other hand, gave it a 7/10 in a more recent review updated for its Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack N64 library release, describing it as "a very safe bet indeed" but one where "some of the rose-tinted sheen has definitely worn off, and a sense of repetition sets in before too long."

No release date has been revealed, but the project is reportedly coming "soon."