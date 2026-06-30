A Musical Treat Isn't The Only Secret Hiding Inside Banjo Kazooie's New Handheld Edition

Update [ ]:

It turns out a secret music player isn't the only extra included in the new handheld release of Banjo-Kazooie.

Fans have also discovered a new cheat menu, unlocked upon beating the game 100%, that lets you activate cheats without visiting the Treasure Trove Cove sandcastle.

This lets you grant yourself infinite blue eggs, infinite feathers, and infinite air supply; gives you the ability to reset secret items (presumably the Swop 'N Stop items); and also, interestingly, contains a new move for Kazooie called Breegull Boost.

There's a new ability in the Evercade version of Banjo-Kazooie. When you collect all Jiggies and Music Notes you unlock the ability 'Breegull Boost' which lets BK fly anywhere. Might be a reference to the prototype that originally allowed BK to do that without pads. — Facts About Banjo-Kazooie (@factsaboutbk.bsky.social) 2026-07-02T19:55:55.019Z

This lets you fly anywhere without a launch pad, allowing you to soar above areas previously unexplorable by air. According to the account Facts About Banjo-Kazooie, this appears to be a reference to an idea scrapped from an early prototype.

Without a new game + option, this is admittedly a bit useless, but I imagine some Banjo fans will still appreciate the novelty of poking around in areas they were never meant to see in the finished game.

You can watch a video of the Breegull Boost option below, in this video from the tofuTooie channel, starting at 21:30:

Original Story [ ]: HyperMegaTech Super Pocket handheld Rare Edition launched this month, giving fans of the legendary British developer another way to experience 14 of the studio's classic titles, including Banjo-Kazooie.

But what you might not know is that it actually comes with a pretty incredible extra for fans of the Banjo Kazooie series that wasn't advertised ahead of launch — a secret music player featuring "more than 20 unused music tracks" (thanks VGC!)

The discovery was shared on Twitter/X by the Banjo-Kazooie Series Speedrunner and Glitch Hunter TSR Stormed, who has been ripping the music to a YouTube playlist.

As he states, the music player appears "when you unlock one of the Stop n Swop items after beating the game," and has "a TON of unheard beta tracks" — most of them early level themes for worlds in Banjo-Tooie.





It has a TON of unheard beta tracks and most of them are early level themes for worlds in Banjo-Tooie!



Here is "Funfair" for now. The new Evercade version of Banjo-Kazooie has a secret music player when you unlock one of the Stop n Swop items after beating the game.It has a TON of unheard beta tracks and most of them are early level themes for worlds in Banjo-Tooie!Here is "Funfair" for now. pic.twitter.com/HkiYZXz2sg June 29, 2026

Among the tracks included are early versions of the music for Mumbo Mountain, Freezeezy Peak, and Treasure Trove Cove, as well as music for several unused areas, such as a Funfair (likely the inspiration for Banjo Tooie's Witchyworld), a scrapped Lava World (Banjo Tooie would later have a lava section in Hailfire Peaks), and Atlantis (a setting which appears in Jolly Roger's Lagoon in Tooie).

Asked by a fan whether the discovery is legit, the game's original composer, Grant Kirkhope, stated, "I think it is," but couldn't offer a ton of insight prior to the list of tracks being made available, stating, "I don’t think I can remember what’s there." That, of course, is pretty reasonable given the game was released all the way back in 1998, almost 28 years ago.

Here are all the unused tracks that were scrubbed out of the N64 version's ROM. Planning on releasing all of these on my YT channel. pic.twitter.com/eJEZ2Ck99J June 30, 2026

As VGC highlights, this hidden music player isn't the only change introduced to the platforming classic, with the handheld version also introducing a button for tiptoeing due to the lack of an analogue stick and replacing the Game Boy in the opening menu with a Super Pocket.

You can read our review of the HyperMegaTech Super Pocket handheld Rare Edition here. In our write-up, we ended up giving it a 9/10, describing it as "a solid option" for anyone "who wants to take the famous bear and bird on the road."