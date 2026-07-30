Cosmic Smash is one of Sega's truly cult classics. It had a very limited release in arcades before being ported to the Dreamcast in Japan – a release that also only came in small quantities.

However, despite its diminutive reach, the game inspired a sequel recently in the form of the excellent C-Smash VRS, which initially began life as a VR title.

Fans of the game now have a chance to own a unique part of its history as Jörg Tittel, founder and creative director of RapidEyeMovers, is selling his beloved Cosmic Smash arcade cabinet.

"I’ve been in love with Cosmic Smash ever since it was released on Dreamcast in 2001," he tells Time Extension. "When the pandemic hit, I became obsessed with it – I just wanted to get off this planet and play squash in space. I became so obsessed, in fact, I convinced SEGA to let me make C-Smash VRS, its spiritual successor and PS VR2 launch window title."

As part of his research for C-Smash VRS, Tittel decided to seek out one of the 400 Cosmic Smash Naomi cabs in existence. "The only one I’ve seen 'in the wild' since the long-defunct SEGA World on Trocadero was in an Instagram post from a games museum in Stockholm. Sadly, the museum fell victim to the pandemic, but I somehow managed to save it and get it shipped to the UK."

All the parts are original, including the monitor, although the side strips and stickers have been replaced with replicas due to wear and tear.

This is the same machine that Tittel took to press events prior to the launch of C-Smash VRS. "This cabinet is a small part of gaming history as it helped launch our company, RapidEyeMovers. I am sad to part with it, but I’m living a more clutter-free life these days."

Tittle has listed the cabinet on eBay with a starting price of £1,842.70 and a 'Buy it Now' price of £2,759.68. "If a Time Extension reader buys it, I’ll give them a signed copy of Limited Run’s C-Smash VRS for PS5 as well as Lost in Cult’s gorgeous vinyl soundtrack release," says Tittel.

If you've somehow got a spare couple of grand lying around, there are certainly worse ways to spend it, I'd wager. And if you do buy it and have read this, be sure to let Tittel know to get your bonus items.

In related news, Tittel has hinted to Time Extension that RapidEyeMovers has been busy "working on an unannounced game based on one of the world’s most beloved tales."