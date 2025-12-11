Lego and Sony Computer Entertainment haven't seen fit to give us official WipEout sets as yet, but there's clearly an appetite for them – as we've seen in the past.

Now, super-fan Andre Lackmann has given us not one but three block-based WipEout models to create – and he's even offering instructions and stickers so you can build them.

"I've done 3 teams to date - AG-Systems, Van Uber & Tigron," Lackmann tells Time Extension.

"Each was designed in Bricklink Studio, test-built and has custom stickers created to really pump up the realism. I've loved the game series (even if it is a bit old now), so it's been great to recreate these classic shapes in Lego."

Each set has its own blog post on Lackmann's site, and you can find more photos on his Flickr.

If they take your fancy, then you can download build instructions directly from Lackmann. "AG-Systems is FREE, while the other two are paid," he explains. If you use the code XMAS25, you can get 50% off the paid models.