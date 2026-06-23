Jersey Jack Pinball and Sega have just announced a Sonic the Hedgehog pinball table that starts off at $9,999 to celebrate the character's 35th birthday.

Boasting a 27-inch HD LCD display and immersive audio – as well as the ability to pair with noise-cancelling headphones or external speakers via Bluetooth – Sonic the Hedgehog Pinball leverages Jersey Jack Pinball's "award-winning platform" and has been designed by Steve Ritchie, a veteran of the pinball sector with over 40 years of experience behind him.

In fact, Ritchie is widely regarded as one of the best in the business, and has earned the nickname “The King of Flow” thanks to his work on tables such as Firepower, Black Knight, Terminator 2: Judgment Day and The Getaway: High Speed II.

Oh, and he's also the voice of Shao Kahn in Mortal Kombat II, and is responsible for delivering the legendary "Finish Him!” line.

Sonic the Hedgehog Pinball will be available in three versions, all of which include a 27-inch HD LCD display, JJP Immersive RGB lighting, micro-LED gold ring displays, Wi-Fi & Bluetooth audio and a high-score player camera.

The base model costs $9,999, while the Special Edition ($12,000) adds in Green Hill Zone Battle cabinet artwork, 'Sonic Blue' armour, dual-layer RGB acrylic battle topper, shaker motor with haptic feedback and non-reflective 'Invisiglass'.

Topping off the range is the Collector's Edition ($15,000), which includes all of the above, along with 'Super-Sparkle' cabinet artwork, ‘Knuckles Red’ metallic laser-cut armour, Sonic vs Dr Eggman mechanical topper with Super-Wide LCD screen, gold ring shooter knob and a ‘Collector’s Edition’ plaque.