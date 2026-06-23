Analogue has released 3DOS v1.4.0 for its Analogue 3D FPGA console.

The big news here is the introduction of a gallery section, which allows you to capture screenshots during play and share them with others.

The update also includes boot time improvements and some other fixes. You can download it here.

3DOS v1.4.0 available now. Introducing Gallery for Analogue 3D. Capture, preserve, and share your favorite gameplay moments exactly as Analogue 3D renders it with Original Display Modes. pic.twitter.com/RSIwyfyZHG June 23, 2026

The full changelog is below:

General

New: Gallery and Screenshots Definitive recreations of original CRT displays, now captured for the first time in bit-perfect 4K HDR Capture, preserve, and share your favorite gameplay moments exactly as Analogue 3D renders it with Original Display Modes View and manage your collection in Gallery Instantly take a screenshot at any time during gameplay



Improved: Direct boot to cartridge time

Core

Improved: I-cache and D-cache opcode behavior

Fixed: Regression with floating point rounding

OS

New: Gallery Tab Your screenshots presented in a clean, chronological Gallery view. Preview, configure and export in lossless 4K with ODM and HDR options* Screenshot exports are saved to your SD card From Library press R to navigate to Gallery



New: Screenshots list in Library Navigate easily between Library and Gallery from any selected screenshot In Library, press Down to access the list if screenshots exist for that game

Improved: OS visual polish

Improved: Load time of Memory and Screenshot thumbnails

Controllers