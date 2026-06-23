We've all felt the thrill of getting a bargain thanks to an incorrectly-priced item, but My Retro Life's Tyler Esposito arguably went one better – he and his (late) father flipped some discounted stock into store credit that was worth significantly more.

As Esposito recounts in his latest video, back in the '90s, he and his father spotted that several copies of the Sega Saturn RPG Mystaria: The Realms of Lore (known as Riglord Saga in Japan) were being sold for the astonishingly low price of $5 in their local Sears. This was at a time when the average Saturn game was at least $50, so Esposito Snr decided to scoop up every copy.

The reason was simple – he realised that he could take a copy to each Toys R Us store in the local area and claim that it was an unwanted gift, thereby receiving store credit in the form of 'Geoffrey Dollars'. The duo had to do this at several different locations, as exchanging multiple copies would naturally arouse suspicion.





He bought all of them.



This was only the first part of his plan to scam Toys R Us. 😬 In 1996, my Dad found a bargain bin at Sears Funtronics filled with the Sega Saturn games. They were all marked down to $5 each.He bought all of them.This was only the first part of his plan to scam Toys R Us. 😬 pic.twitter.com/fyv8StAX6P June 22, 2026

At the end of this nefarious venture, Esposito Jnr reveals that they bought "around 5 to 8" different games using the store credit, turning their modest investment into a gaming treasure trove.

Esposito and his father simply assumed their good fortune was due to a confused Sears staff member who had priced up the games incorrectly, but around a year later, he recalls spotting the same game in another store, this time under the title Blazing Heroes.

Esposito explains that this is because the owners of Dungeons & Dragons had challenged the original name (the similarly-named Mystara is a location in the tabletop RPG), forcing Sega to rebrand it. Sega was permitted to sell off the existing stock, however.

It seems likely, then, that Sears had reduced the cost of the games to clear stock in the midst of this legal challenge – with Sega's permission, one would assume.

Incidentally, if he had held onto those copies, they'd be worth even more now; the game often sells for over $100 on eBay.