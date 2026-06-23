Super ZSNES has just received a brand-new update (v0.230b) focusing on quality-of-life and emulation fixes, while also implementing initial emulation support for Super FX chip-enabled games, like the 1993 classic Star Fox.

Initially released in April 2026 (as version 0.100b), Super ZSNES is a GPU-powered follow-up to the '90s SNES emulator ZSNES, "re-written completely from scratch" by the original ZSNES team.

At launch, it promised ZSNES veterans a bunch of familiar features, along with some exciting new ones, to further improve and enhance the experience of emulating the Super Nintendo library. This included "more accurate CPU and Audio cores than the original ZSNES," as well as a "GPU-powered PPU core to allow for hi-res Mode 7 and special per-game enhancement features," with Super Metroid, Super Castlevania IV, F-Zero, Super Ghouls 'n Ghosts, Mega Man X, Gradius III and Super Mario World all being among the initial line-up of titles set to benefit.

Since its launch back in April, it has continued to receive updates over the past few months, including additional bug fixes and optimisations, as well as Super Enhancement Engine support for more games in the console's library, such as Chrono Trigger, with the latest update (v0.230b) said to primarily focus on "quality of life/emulation fixes."

https://t.co/ZROojy6HUA

New version of Super ZSNES is out - v0.230b, initial SuperFX emulation, and a bunch of QoL fixes. New version of Super ZSNES is out - v0.230b, initial SuperFX emulation, and a bunch of QoL fixes. https://t.co/xGPAi5nKZv June 23, 2026

Among some of the updates introduced in this latest version are early support for the Super FX chip-enabled games, new custom visual presets to customise the emulator's graphical interface, various memory & performance improvements, emulation enhancements, MSU1 volume control, and more:

Here is the full change list:

Optimised GPU memory allocations & texture upload routines

Initial SuperFX emulation (note: Not enhanced yet, still some work to be done)

Fixed windowing off by 1 line issues

Fixes to dual window shader logic

Fixes to BG latch routines

Forced blank fixed colour issues fixed

Added separate volume control for MSU1 audio

Added CRC check for DSP1 rom, improved message for persistent data folder location

Added disable '.szsnes' folder saves checkbox

Fixed audio glitch when loading new game

SRAM and main menu settings now saved more frequently

Optimised enhancement data loading speed

Added HEX editing of GUI colors, multiple default settings (Default, Classic ZSNES, Red)

You can download the emulator here, to give it a spin!