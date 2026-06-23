Developed by Software Creations, the company behind games like Solstice, Plok, and Spider-Man and Venom: Maximum Carnage, Barbie: Vacation Adventure is an unreleased game that was in development for the SNES and the Sega Mega Drive/Genesis back in 1994. Reportedly scheduled for release in November of that year, it was reviewed in publications such as Nintendo Power (a sign of just how close it was to being ready). However, it would ultimately never see a retail release, with the precise reasons for its cancellation never being confirmed, as far as we're aware.

The most obvious reason is that it might have simply cost too much for its publisher Hi-Tech Expressions to release (the company would go out of business by the end of the year). But other potential reasons we've seen include the somewhat blunt reception the game received from members of the press (the aforementioned Nintendo Power review gave it 2s across the board) and the fact that its ROMs seemed to be leaked as early as September 1994 by members of the scene group Napalm.

As of 2026, it's been almost 32 years now since Barbie: Vacation Adventure was originally cancelled, but it seems a new wrinkle is just about to be added to its story, with the game finally being on the brink of its first commercial release, as part of Atari & Digital Eclipse's upcoming Dreamhouse/retro compilation, Barbie Rewind.

Digital Eclipse is a company with a long history of including prototypes in its retro compilations, having previously released the SNES prototype of Rayman, which had been floating around the internet for years, in the Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition and a playable version of the unreleased Konix Multisystem title Attack of the Mutant Camels '89 in Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story. Because of this, it made sense to them to release the game as part of the game's list of retro games, to give players something a little extra, which potentially they weren't even aware of.

"At Digital Eclipse, we love the chance to introduce players to something they might never have seen before," said Chris Kohler, editorial director at Digital Eclipse. "Whether that be a behind-the-scenes document or an unfinished prototype. So, of course we're excited to give Barbie: Vacation Adventure its first official release in the world of Barbie Rewind."

Chun Wah Kong was the lead tester on Barbie: Vacation Adventure at Software Creations and was one of the first people I reached out to when I heard the news.

I asked Kong if he had any memories of the project and whether the team had any reservations about working on a game designed with a very particular demographic, having become known for their Marvel games, to which he responded, "Software Creations actually had a pretty diverse portfolio. We had finished Thomas the Tank Engine on the NES and the SNES (NES version also 100% complete but never released) just a few months before we started Barbie. If memory serves me right, we got the Tom & Jerry commission from Hi-Tech round about, if not the same time too. We were also developing for the SNES Exertainment bike. So we definitely weren't exclusive to the hardcore games we are remembered for."

He continued, "The scope of Barbie: Vacation Adventure was limited to a handful of mini-games, so it was really easy to test with very few bugs. I remember Hi-Tech wanted the volleyball section to be in isometric view, but it would have made the game so much more difficult to play for the younger groups (and to make to be honest), so it was kept to 2D. You may think the equestrian section of the game was the most fun, but you'd be wrong. There's a bit in the county carnival section where you have to catch a pig, and once you're successful, the pig will follow you around and make an oink sound whenever it stops moving. We would use this to find our own amusement by making the pig sing a tune by tapping the joypad in a timely manner..."

Inevitably wanting to know if Kong had any memories of why the game was cancelled in the first place, I put to him some of the leading theories, but he simply suggested these things are usually "always about money."

Commenting on the leak, in particular, he said, "Would the [Napalm] leak have played a role? I wouldn't think so because I remember I could get a copy of Plok on disc from a dodgy mate before the game came out. There was even a simple copy protection routine that the hackers managed to get rid of very easily, it seemed."

As for his thoughts on the game getting a release today, he's unsurprisingly well in favour of it, and can't wait to pick it up when it launches this November, "It's always disappointing when a game you've been working on doesn't come out. It wasn't the first time this has happened to me, so it wasn't a big shock. With that in mind, it was a pleasant surprise when I found out it's finally being made available officially on modern consoles. I'm never sure who owns the rights to these historical games, and for Atari to go the extra mile to produce a deluxe edition on the Switch — I know which version I'll be ordering."