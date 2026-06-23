Sega veteran Yosuke Okunari has revealed to Famitsu that he's creating a massive in-house database of all the company's games – and, once it's complete, he wants to make all of the games playable (thanks, TheGamer).

"For the past few years, I've been working on creating an in-house game database," Okunari tells the Japanese publication, before adding:

"I still have a long way to go to complete it, but a search of the current version reveals that, excluding ports and remakes, there are about 2,800 Sega game titles. Including all of them, there are about 4,500 titles.

Once this database is complete, I'd like to make it fully playable. But I'll probably retire before then, so I'll likely have to hand over the work to someone else."

Making all of those games playable is quite the challenge, so I'm not surprised Okunari thinks this is a quest that may have to be handed over to someone else; after all, he's been at the company since 1994.

Sega has traditionally been better than most companies at celebrating its amazing legacy, but recently it has begun delisting classic titles from digital stores and exploring a Netflix-style subscription service.