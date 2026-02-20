Next week, D4 Enterprise, the company behind the EGGCONSOLE series of retro reissues, will release the action-RPG Super Cooks on Nintendo Switch, continuing its recent trend of reissuing some of the more obscure MSX2 titles from the original Puyo Puyo developer, Compile, on the popular Nintendo platform.

Released in 1989, Super Cooks is pitched as a food-based parody of Compile's 1988 MSX2 title Shin Maoh Golvelius, and originally appeared as part of Compile's disk magazine, Disc Station Special 2. It features gameplay similar to Golvelius, with players navigating the world through top-down exploration in the overworld that switches to a sidescrolling perspective in dungeons, but swaps out the story about a kidnapped princess for a ridiculous new plot about an amateur chef learning to cook to win the approval of his beloved.

Instead of your typical enemies, such as trolls, snakes, and bats, players will do battle against various kinds of food, with the developers replacing your typical traditional RPG weapons (swords, axes, and the like) with kitchen knives, frying pans, and salt and pepper shakers. There are also various NPCs scattered throughout the land, hidden behind doorways, who lend a helping hand, including a kindly old woman who will sell you potions and cooking books, and a version of Santa, who will offer you clues on where to find secrets.

The game will be released on Nintendo Switch on February 26th, 2026, and like other EGGCONSOLE releases, won't have English text, but will include an English how-to-play section to help you get started.

You can find out more here.