The Evercade family of systems is getting its own wireless pad, it has been revealed.

Due for release on September 28th, the Evercade Wireless Controller works with the VS/VS-R and Alpha systems, and boasts rapid fire and analogue sticks. It connects via a dongle, which can be stored on the controller magnetically.

The pad's internal battery is charged via a USB-C connection and offers "up to" 15 hours of play. It's also compatible with Switch 1 and 2, PC, Mac, and Android devices.





The reliance on wired pads was one of the few things that annoyed me about the Evercade VS/VS-R, so this is very welcome news – I'm also digging the design, which features ergonomic prongs for increased comfort.

You can pre-order the controller here. It will cost £34.99.