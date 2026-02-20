"The Controller You've All Been Asking For" - Evercade Gets A Wireless Pad, Finally 1
Image: Evercade

The Evercade family of systems is getting its own wireless pad, it has been revealed.

Due for release on September 28th, the Evercade Wireless Controller works with the VS/VS-R and Alpha systems, and boasts rapid fire and analogue sticks. It connects via a dongle, which can be stored on the controller magnetically.

The pad's internal battery is charged via a USB-C connection and offers "up to" 15 hours of play. It's also compatible with Switch 1 and 2, PC, Mac, and Android devices.

The reliance on wired pads was one of the few things that annoyed me about the Evercade VS/VS-R, so this is very welcome news – I'm also digging the design, which features ergonomic prongs for increased comfort.

You can pre-order the controller here. It will cost £34.99.

