Bandai Namco recently held a DJ event called Ridge Racer Night 2024 to celebrate the game's 30th anniversary, and it has confirmed that a multi-disc CD collection will be released.

Held at Shibuya WOMBLIVE on July 7th, Ridge Racer Night 2024 featured the talents of MEGA, AYA, sanodg, J99, Hiroshi Okubo, Mifumei and Sho Okada.

It also featured a performance by series mascot Reiko Nagase's using ElmiraiveAX as well as AI voice synthesis technology.

As well as offering live music, a selection of Ridge Racer arcade machines were available to play, one of which attracted the attention of the legendary Kenji Sasaki, who worked on both the original game and SEGA Rally. "I played Ridge Racer for the first time in a while at the rest area during Ridge Racer Night," he said on social media. "This might be the first time I've seen myself playing."

A CD of the event is available for pre-order exclusively at the ASOBI STORE and will launch in October.

A remix album has already been released to coincide with the 30th anniversary celebrations (there's a link below), but this new collection will be an epic 5-disc, four-hour recording of Ridge Racer Night 2024.

