Ninty Media has already given us GameBook and GameBook Color, and now the publisher is ready to show off its latest tome, GameBook Advance (no prizes for guessing which member of the Game Boy family this is concerned with).

Described as "a premium, coffee-table tome with more than 350 pages dedicated to the Game Boy Advance," GameBook Advance will be "packed with insight, nostalgia, retrospectives and bespoke artwork," Ninty Media says.

Contributors include Tim Street (Former NOM Editor-in-chief), Faith Johnson (Retro Fusion), Liam Robertson (Did You Know Gaming), Ryan Craddock (Nintendo Life), Dani Cross (Freelance Journalist), James Tocchio (Freelance Journalist), Matt Poskitt (Freelance Journalist), Nolan Good (Freelance Journalist), Nathan Ellingsworth (Dexerto), Nick Thorpe (Retro Gamer) and Shaun Hughes (Lost in Cult) – with many more "still to be commissioned."

The text will be accompanied by artwork from the likes of Jay Cobs, Jonathan Traynor, Thiago Radice, Iago Machado, Sarah Jones, PewZero and Raphaella Silva – and there will be the usual selection of bespoke photography.

The book is available to preorder on Kickstarter now, and has almost passed its initial funding goal of £20,000.