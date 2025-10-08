Bandai Namco has announced it will be holding a live event with DJs early next year to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Rave Racer — the third arcade entry in the Ridge Racer series that launched in arcades in 1995.

The event, which is called Ridge Racer Night 2025, follows a similar event from last year, which saw Bandai Namco celebrating the legacy of Ridge Racer and will take place at the T2 Shinjuku nightclub, in Tokyo, Japan, on February 21st, 2026. Advance tickets are on sale from today, and will feature a special Ridge Racer Night 2025 remix CD, and the option to add a souvenir t-shirt. More souvenir items have also been put up for sale on the Japanese website Asobi Store, while a Rave Racer 30th Anniversary album is also set to go on pre-order this November.

According to Famitsu, who reported on the event's announcement, it will include appearances from the series mascot Reiko Nagase and Bandai Namco sound designer Junichi Funada, as well as 10 DJ sets.

This includes performances from Shinji Hosoe, Ayako Saso, Nobuyoshi Sano, Takayuki Aihara, Hiroshi Okubo, Yuu Miyake, Ryo Watanabe, and Sho Okada, as well as the virtual DJs DeLPi and KAZUMiX.

Hamster Co. Ltd, the company behind Arcade Archives and the recent reissue of Ridge Racer on Switch, Switch 2, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S is sponsoring the event, which has us hoping for more rereleases of classic Ridge Racer games on modern platforms.

To promote the event, Bandai Namco released the following video, which you can watch below: