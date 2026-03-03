We've covered the obscure Japanese video game Cookie's Bustle before on this site, and have documented attempts by a shadowy firm called Graceware to falsely claim ownership and essentially expunge the game from the internet.

We're pleased to report that the Video Game History Foundation has freed the game from what it described as "copyright troll hell" – a state which has prevented many researchers and historians from properly documenting and preserving the legacy of this fascinating video game.

An individual named Brandon White, operating through Graceware, has repeatedly stymied attempts to celebrate Cookie's Bustle, but the VGHF has been able to convince Ukie – the entity White used for his spurious takedown requests – to suspend such actions.

BREAKING: We've freed Cookie. Following an investigation by VGHF, Ukie and Web Capio have suspended DMCA takedowns for Cookie's Bustle on behalf of Graceware, SL. More info: — Video Game History Foundation (@gamehistoryorg.bsky.social) 2026-03-03T17:57:42.406Z

For years, Graceware has gotten away with abusing the DMCA because they've targeted large platforms that comply quickly with takedowns, or individuals without the resources to push back. Then they fucked with us, a non-profit organization with a special interest and an expert legal team. Whoops! — Video Game History Foundation (@gamehistoryorg.bsky.social) 2026-03-03T18:01:57.094Z

"This is a big victory for the gaming community, hopefully bringing an end to a rights-squatting campaign that has dragged on for years," says the VGHF's Phil Salvador.

"We looked into it with our legal team, and we do not believe there is any proof that Brandon White actually owns Cookie’s Bustle. He has never been able to produce legally meaningful evidence that he owns any enforceable rights to any part of this game."

You can read the full breakdown of events here.