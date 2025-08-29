Update [ ]:

A release date has finally been announced for Granzella's R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos.



As reported by Gematsu earlier this week, Granzella has now revealed on the game's official Japanese website that it will be releasing the R-Type Tactics collection on March 12th, 2026, in Japan, across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store), alongside a newly unveiled Nintendo Switch 2 version.

In Japan, physical versions of the game will be offered for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2 (game key card), and PS5, costing 6,380 yen (tax included), with a special limited-edition version also being available, priced at 18,920 yen (tax included).

This limited edition will include a 1/100 scale plastic model kit of the game's Rwf-9AG Arrow-Head GR Army Specs, as well as three acrylic stands.

According to the game's official Japanese website, NIS America is scheduled to handle its Western release, but looking at NIS America's Twitter/X account, it has so far not made any announcement about whether it will be matching the launch date. Instead, it simply lists 2026 as its potential launch window on its own website, alongside pre-order information for its own physical copies of the game for Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS5, and PS4.

Considering NIS America is reportedly handling the Steam release, though, we expect that there likely won't be too much of a difference, with the PC version (at the very least) scheduled to launch around the same time internationally.

Here's a brief description from the developer:

"As the Bydo continue to eliminate humanity, you must outsmart and outmaneuver them if the Space Corps has any hope of victory. That is, until you find yourself fighting alongside the very forces you were tasked with destroying...

R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos combines the side-scrolling action the series is known for with tactical, turn-based strategy gameplay for a one-of-a-kind R-Type experience! This two-game collection blasts its way onto Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, with R-Type Tactics II also making its debut in the West for the first time! Deploy your forces across multiple campaigns, playing as both the Space Corps and the Bydo. You can also set your sights on competitive online play to see who the ultimate tactician really is. With hundreds of ships and levels to choose from between both games, along with branching missions and a third campaign (both exclusive to R-Type Tactics II), R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos is packed with out-of-this-world content!"

The Steam page is available to wishlist here.

Original Story: After several delays, it seems like the long wait for Granzella's turn-based strategy collection R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos could soon be coming to an end, according to a new official video posted earlier today.

R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos was initially announced to the world three years ago, in 2022, and was revealed to contain remakes of the two PSP games R-Type Tactics (known as R-Type: Command in the West) and R-Type Tactics II: Operation Bitter Chocolate.

Originally expected to be released in Japan and the West in 2023, its release date was later pushed back to the Fall of 2024, before being delayed once again to sometime in 2025, with Granzella offering its apologies but giving very little explanation as to why the game was taking so long to come to fruition.

Now, though, it appears the company is confident it is getting close to finishing the game, revealing a new trailer for the game and stating that a "release date, pricing, platforms, and other details will be unveiled in late September."

Previously, the game had been announced for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via both Steam and the Epic Games Store), so it will be interesting to see whether those plans have changed or if any additional platforms like Switch 2 will be added.

You can watch the brand new trailer below: