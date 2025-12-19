Here's something that completely slipped past us.

Dene Carter, the co-creator of Dungeon Keeper and Lionhead's Fable series, is currently working on a sequel to his free Ultima-inspired Steam RPG Moonring, originally released in 2023.

Moonring, in case you missed it back when it was initially launched, is a "dark-fantasy... retro-fusion of classic turn-based RPGs and roguelikes", created by one of the key creatives behind the world of Albion featured in the Fable series. It saw players step into the role of the "dreamless", an individual free to choose their own destiny in a world of strange Gods and gifts, and contained a large, hand-crafted open world to explore, an "infinite" supply of dungeons, and a ton of mysteries to uncover hidden within its map.

Back in 2023, Carter described the project as his "love-letter to a style of gaming that has largely fallen out of fashion", hoping to recapture "some of the spirit of those days" for older fans, while also offering younger players a glimpse of "what we did 40 years ago". It received a paid DLC earlier this year, on Steam, called Moonring DX, giving players access to an additional "100-floor megadungeon", which also eventually came to Nintendo Switch back in November.

Something we completely missed, though, is that Carter has actually been working on a sequel to the game since the start of this year, with the news only coming to our attention thanks to a recent update post from the developer on social media.

Carter first announced the news back in March 2025 on Steam, under the original game's events section. In this post, he gave a few details about the potential direction for the sequel, stating that he wanted to implement "a shift to HD2D perspective and effects", "a heavy emphasis on easy moddability", and that he "would love the world to be able to make their own worlds, quests, dungeons, and stories within this peculiar vibe, in the same way as [the RPG] Mork Borg has inspired a huge amount of punky offshoots."

In addition to that, he also teased "a new world, new gods, new cultures and a lot more weirdness", stating that the "lore and history aspects of the [original] game will still be there", as he doesn't want to turn it into "meaningless procedural slush." Much like the DX version, this game will feature a small cost, but "nothing abusive", he promised fans.

It looks like the best way to keep up to date with the project's development is on the developer's Discord, which you can join here.