The Genesis / Mega Drive port of Compile's classic puzzler Puyo Puyo has been translated into English for the first time. The game was released exclusively in Japan in 1992.

The patch—created by a team led by RadioTails—is "a complete English translation" which also translates all of the spoken text which is displayed during the game's story mode.

"Where Japanese jokes/slang are used, these have been localized to make sense in English, while keeping to the original context," adds the translator. "The three Japanese voice clips have not been changed. This is to preserve the original voice clips from the original game."

Puyo Puyo might be a famous name in the West today, but back in the early '90s it was pretty unknown outside of Japan, hence the fact that the first Genesis version was retooled as 1993's Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine.