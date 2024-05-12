Duranik's shmup Sturmwind might be one of the more recent Dreamcast releases, but its quality has driven up the cost of copies on the secondary market.

Thankfully, if you're still looking to pick up this game, you'll soon get a chance to do so at a reasonable price, courtesy of VGNYsoft.

The company is publishing a new physical version of the game alongside a special limited edition variant, which comes with a Sturmwind-branded VMU shell.

You're not getting a full VMU here, but rather the external parts required to clad your existing VMU in a new "Sturmwind" set of clothes.

The standard edition will cost you $39.99, while the VMU version is $59.99 – and is limited to 500 copies.

The pre-orders go live at 10 am EST on May 15th; if you're in North America, you can order directly from VGNYsoft. If you're outside North America, then your best bet is likely to be Video Games Plus.

