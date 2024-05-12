Thanks to the efforts of companies such as Anbernic, Powkiddy, AYANEO and Miyoo, we've certainly not been short of options in the world of emulation handhelds over the past few years, but there's always room for more – and Z-Pocket Game's A1 Unicorn is shaping up to be an interesting-looking device.

Powered by a Helio G99 processor (which features two ARM Cortex-A76 Performance cores running at up to 2.2 GHz, six Cortex-A55 cores up to 2 GHz, and Mali-G57 MC2 graphics), this Android-based device is packing plenty of power, and may even be capable of PS2 emulation.

The A1 Unicorn has a perfectly square 4 inch, 720 x 720 pixel display, as well as 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It has a built-in fan to keep things cool, and the 4,500 mAh battery should be robust enough to cope with the power demands of that Helio G99 chip.

However, what has caught our eye is that lovely-looking 'rolling' D-pad, similar to the one seen on the Anbernic RG ARC.

This pad design has been used on many classic systems in the past – including the Atari 7800 and PC Engine – but is perhaps most strongly connected with Sega's Mega Drive and Saturn consoles.

One of the best d-pads you can find in the market. Presented by ZPG A1 Unicorn

