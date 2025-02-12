Hamster, the company behind Arcade Archives, has announced that it will be publishing Konami's action little-known action puzzler Kitten Kaboodle (otherwise known as Nyan Nyan Panic) on PS4 and Nintendo Switch on February 13th.

Kitten Kaboodle was first released in arcades back in 1988 and one or two players take control of a pair of adorable cats that must navigate a bunch of single-screen top-down levels filled with blocks.

To progress, players will have to push these blocks around to defeat random enemies that appear like crocodiles, tomatoes, and lab-coat-wearing flies, as well as collect enough keys on each stage to unlock the exit to the next level.

There are also coins to collect, which you receive from defeating enemies. These you can use to gamble in the game's casino or to spend on optional upgrades such as bombs, boots that make you move around quicker, additional lives, or a blue box that lets you push blocks faster.

The game was also published on the Game Room service in 2010, across Windows PCs and Xbox 360. Here's some footage of it in action: