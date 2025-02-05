Hamster has announced it will be bringing Namco's isometric platformer Märchen Maze to the Nintendo Switch and PS4 later this week, marking its first official release in the West (thanks Famitsu!).

Originally released in Japanese arcades back in 1988 on the System 1 arcade board, Märchen Maze serves as a (very) loose adaptation of the Lewis Carroll books Alice in Wonderland and Alice Through the Looking-Glass. It focuses on the adventures of a young girl (who is unsurprisingly called Alice), who is transported through a mirror by a white rabbit to a fantasy world, where she must do battle against the forces of an evil queen.

Throughout the game, players will travel through nine different stages, using their soap bubble attack to dispel the various colourful and eccentric enemies standing in their way and overcome the challenging bosses that are waiting at the end of each level.

There are numerous power-ups to collect to help you in your quest, with Alice being able to unlock a rabbit shield that grants temporary invincibility as well as additional upgrades to her weapons.

Following its release in the arcades, Märchen Maze was later ported to the PC Engine in 1990. However, this specific version of the game ditched the isometric perspective for a more basic overhead view. A more faithful port for the X68000 was later released in 1991, followed by a reissue of the arcade version for the Wii Virtual Console in 2009.

Here's some footage of the game in action: