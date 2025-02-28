We have some good news for any Command & Conquer fans that may be reading.

Yesterday, in a rare act of generosity, EA announced that it had recovered and published the source code for a bunch of games in the classic real-time strategy series under a GPL license, making it easier than ever for the game's community to create new mods for the franchise's titles without the fear of EA's lawyers.

This exciting release includes the source code for Tiberian Dawn, the Command & Conquer Remastered Collection, Command & Conquer Generals, and its expansion pack Zero Hour, as well as Command & Conquer Renegade, and Red Alert.

According to a blog post on EA's website, the push to make these games open-source was the work of the community member Luke ‘CCHyper’ Feenan, who was previously credited on Command & Conquer: The Ultimate Collection and Command & Conquered Remastered Collection, alongside the EA technical director Brian Barnes, and Respawn producer Jim Vessella.





Plus, check out some newly discovered footage from the C&C Archive: pic.twitter.com/1KSMM2b9iE Attention Commanders: We’re excited to announce that we released source code for several Command and Conquer titles and enabled Steam Workshop user map support for even more C&C games.Plus, check out some newly discovered footage from the C&C Archive: https://t.co/xF4IgLkapH February 27, 2025

Amazingly, this isn't the only incredible bit of Command & Conquer news either, with EA also revealing that it had added Steam workshop support to a collection of titles in the series and that it had released a modding support pack for a list of SAGE & SAGE 2.0-engine titles to lend its modders an additional helping hand. These titles include:

Command & Conquer Renegade

Command & Conquer Generals & Zero Hour



Command & Conquer Red Alert 3 & Uprising

Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars and Kane's Wrath

Command & Conquer 4: Tiberian Twilight



If you want to take a look at the code yourself, you can find the repositories on Electronic Arts' GitHub page. To celebrate this release, EA has also published some newly discovered archive footage from the Command & Conquer Renegade and Generals on YouTube as well, which you can view below: