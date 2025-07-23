Stinger, an early arcade shoot 'em up from Seibu Kaihatsu, the developer of the 1990 vertical-scroller Raiden, is set to be rereleased tomorrow (July 24th) across Nintendo Switch & PS4.

Taking the form of a simple side-scroller, the old arcade game is a title that originally debuted in arcades back in 1983, at a time when Seibu Kaihatsu was still going by the name Seibu Denshi, and is a space-themed action game that that sees players take control of a ship called "Stinger Wolf" in an attempt to infiltrate an enemy base "where evil life forms roam".

Despite its name, it bears no relation to the Konami TwinBee title of the same name that was later published for the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1987, but is instead an entirely different title that has players blasting their way through waves of ground units and diverse alien spaceships with lasers and bombs, in an attempt to get a high score.

As highlighted on the Arcade Archives' website, one of the more unique mechanics featured in the game is the addition of a robot helper named "Bongo" who appears as a flag-waving bot patrolling the map.

Players can save Bongo to acquire more points, but can also occasionally use him as a weapon to "automatically destroy the enemy", if you need a helping hand.

The game will cost $7.99 across both PS4 & Nintendo Switch.