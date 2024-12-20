A development cartridge containing an unreleased Lego video game for the Nintendo DS has just sold on eBay.

The listing had a "buy it now" price of $950 but also had the "Best Offer" option enabled, so it may have sold for less than that figure.

The game in question is Lego Castle, which is based on the same sub-range of the popular brick-based Danish toy line.

Some have speculated that the game would eventually become part of LEGO Battles, a 2009 release developed by Canadian studio Hellbent Games and co-published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and TT Games Publishing.





🚨BREAKING🚨: A Nintendo DS prototype for an unreleased LEGO video game titled 'LEGO Castle' is available for purchase on eBay for $950. December 19, 2024

This title featured Castle, Pirate and Space-themed sections and would inspire a sequel, LEGO Battles: Ninjago, in 2011.

It is hoped that whoever purchased the cart will dump and preserve the game online in some form.