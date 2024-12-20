Back in 1995, just as the gaming world was moving into the 32-bit realm with the PlayStation and Saturn, Ocean released Jelly Boy on the SNES and Game Boy.

Developed by Probe and only released in Europe, this platformer placed the player in the role of a transforming jelly bean. A Genesis / Mega Drive port was in the works but was cancelled.

The game recently got a new lease of life thanks to its addition to Nintendo Switch Online in 2021, but fans will get a second chance to own it physically thanks to the efforts of Limited Run Games, which is republishing Jelly Boy on both formats.

Shipping on a transparent "jelly" cartridge, Jelly Boy's pre-orders go live later today and close on January 19th, 2025. The SNES version costs $59.99 while the Game Boy version is $49.99.

Is it worth shelling out for? Well, our user rating is hoving around the 5/10 mark, so it's perhaps something of an acquired taste. Let us know if you're a Jelly Boy fan by sounding off in the comments below.