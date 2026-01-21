Konami's princess-rescuing, vegetable-themed top-down shooter Labyrinth Runner (otherwise known as Trick Trap 1771) is set to be released later this week as part of Arcade Archives.

It will be released on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on January 22nd, 2026, making this its first official reissue since its release for Windows PCs and Xbox 360 as part of Microsoft Game Room in 2010.

The Arcade Archives version (Nintendo Switch and PS4) will cost $7.99, while the Arcade Archives 2 (Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S) version will be priced at $9.99.

Hitting the arcades back in 1988, the game saw players take control of a prince who sets off on a journey across the kingdom of Vegetaria to save the kidnapped Princess Papaya from the devil. This involves travelling across five challenging levels, ranging from a beginning forest area to a large castle wall, a tricky labyrinth, a series of mines, and the final castle, situated at the other end of the map.

Movement was originally controlled with the use of an 8-way joystick, with players being equipped with three different types of attacks - bullets, a laser, and bombs. These are used to dispose of the different enemies you'll encounter, which include everything from giant eyeballs to spiders, robots, and insects.

Here's the official description from Hamster:

"LABYRINTH RUNNER" is a shooting game released by KONAMI in 1988.

You set off on a journey towards the castle where the evil Devil awaits, in order to rescue the kidnapped Princess Papaya. Be wary of the various traps along the way, and use three types of projectiles to defeat enemies appearing from all directions as you advance!

You can watch a video of the game in action below: