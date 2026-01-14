Hamster has revealed that NMK's 1993 platformer Bomb Jack Twin will be the next game coming to modern consoles as part of its Arcade Archives series, following last week's reissue of Touchdown Fever.

The game is an updated version of the 1984 platformer from Tehkan (which is already available through Arcade Archives) and is notable for featuring improved graphics, audio from the composer Manabu Namiki, and a two-player mode.

Similar to the original, players take control of a superhero named Bomb Jack who must jump and float across the screen to collect coloured bombs scattered around famous tourist sites, with a second player being able to join in the fun this time around as the hero's twin sister.

Other than explosives, power-ups will also occasionally appear around the screen, including a special "P" item that will transform enemies into coins you can collect for bonus points. A stage ends when all the bombs are collected.

Here's the official description of the game from Hamster:

"BOMB JACK TWIN" is an action game released by NMK(original work by KOEI TECMO GAMES) in 1993. The popular "BOMB JACK" is back, cuter and tougher than ever! Two-player simultaneous play is also possible! Dodge enemy attacks and collect all the bombs on the stage. Prioritize grabbing the lit bombs for a chance at a high score!"

The game will be released on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on Thursday, January 15th, 2026.

The Arcade Archives version for PS4 and Nintendo Switch costs $7.99, while the Arcade Archives 2 version for the remaining platforms will be priced slightly higher at $9.99.

Both versions will feature online leaderboards, screen filters, and a Hi Score Mode and Caravan Mode, while the Arcade Archives 2 version will also introduce an additional Time Attack Mode. An upgrade option is available between the two versions on Nintendo and PlayStation platforms for $2.99, just in case you want to switch between the two.

Here's some footage of the game in action: