A fan translation for the original Famicom Disk System version of Moero TwinBee: Cinnamon-hakase o Sukue! has just been released.

Originally released in 1986, Moero TwinBee: Cinnamon-hakase o Sukue! is the second game in Konami's popular cute 'em up series, TwinBee, which started with the 1985 arcade game of the same name. Developed initially for the Famicom Disk System, it was later made available to international audiences on the NES in 1987 (under a new name, Stinger), and was also later released for the Famicom as a cartridge version in 1993.

Each of these versions is slightly different from one another, with the NES version notably removing a couple of dialogue scenes from the beginning and end of the game (featuring TwinBee, WinBee, and GwinBee) and cutting out the ability to play with three players. The later Famicom version, on the other hand, was pretty much virtually identical to the FDS version but featured an additional option to pick the game's difficulty on its title screen.

Back in 2018, DvD Translations released a translation patch for the Famicom cartridge version, allowing players to experience the definitive version of the game with multitap devices like the NES Four Score and NES Satellite for the very first time in English with the added cutscenes. But for those who wanted to try out the original Famicom Disk System version in English, out of curiosity's sake, there has previously been no option available.

That is, until earlier today when a new language patch dropped from BlackPaladin, giblet92, and Raccoon Sam.

If you want to give it, you can grab it here.