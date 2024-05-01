Japanese company M2 has confirmed that it has several unrevealed projects in development and that its next project is still under wraps.

In a social media post to mark the 7th anniversary of the release of the PS4 version of M2ShotTriggers Dangun Feveron and the 2nd birthday of Toaplan Arcade Garage: Hishou Same! Same! Same! on April 28th, M2 revealed that it has "not yet been able to announce the title of our next release" but is "currently working on several projects behind the scenes."

M2 has released Toaplan Arcade Garage: Zero Fire, Esp Ra De Psi, DoDonPachi and Battle Garegga in recent years, repackaging the original games with extra features and content.

The company has worked with the likes of Sega, Nintendo, Konami and Namco over the years to update and preserve classic titles. It is the current custodian of the Aleste franchise and is working on Aleste Branch, having previously released Aleste Senxin and Aleste Collection.