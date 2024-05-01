Super-rare footage of Sonic the Hedgehog appearing on the Rosie O’Donnell show in 1999 has been found and preserved online (thanks, Retro Dodo).

The segment – which lasts less than a minute – sees Sonic confirming a contribution of 500 plushes to Toys For Tots campaign.

O’Donnell also announces during the clip – which aired during Episode 69 of the fourth season of the show – that all audience members will receive a Dreamcast console, along with Sonic Adventure and NBA 2K.

If Sonic's voice seems familiar, then that's because it belongs to Ryan Drummond, who voiced the character in the aforementioned Dreamcast 3D platformer. He would continue to lend his talents to the role until 2004.

Drummond has previously spoken about this appearance on the Nerd On! Podcast in 2018, explaining that he only provided the voice for the character – the person in the suit was an unknown actor.



The Rosie O'Donnell Show - S4 E69 1999



The Rosie O'Donnell Show - S4 E69 1999

Ryan Drummond's voicing Sonic on Rosie O'Donnel. The actor in the costume was a guy who cleaned up corpses on the side as I talked about in the vid I'm quote tweeting.

Drummond recalls that he was a "nice guy" who possessed "a long ponytail and a porn moustache" and worked as a "tragedy scene clean up guy" in his day job. He referred to the situation as "the epitome of the horror movie where there’s a killer in the costume."

It wasn't all bad, though – Drummond got a Dreamcast and several games as a thank-you for his efforts.

You can hear Drummand talking about it around the 15-minute-mark in the video below, but here's the full segment: