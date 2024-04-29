We're used to seeing corporate brands collaborate on social media for fun and laughs, but a recent Sonic-themed thread by the official Google Play account on Twitter appears to have caused more frowns than smiles.

"Sonic, but as you scroll, he gets older and older" is the opening tweet before the account goes through many of Sonic's iterations over the decades, getting the release years and other key details hopelessly wrong.

1991 Sonic. The cover? Rotund. Husky. Still fast as lightning. The actual game? 8-bit GLORY 🙌 pic.twitter.com/a2k2j9mvXH April 27, 2024

Such gaffs include saying the Mega Drive debut was "8-bit GLORY" to claiming that Sonic Boom (2014) was made in 1993. Needless to say, Twitter's Community Notes feature has been used extensively to point out the inaccuracies contained within each tweet.

In fact, almost every post contains a mistake – leading some to assume it's all intentional and purely done to generate engagement.

Regardless of the reasoning, even Sonic's official Twitter account felt compelled to voice concern:

what are you doing — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) April 28, 2024

The reaction online has been predictably one of complete bewilderment and confusion, as you can see from the responses below:

This is one of the weirdest threads I’ve seen in a while. The closer you look, the stranger it gets. What the heck? https://t.co/NAxATEmkpz April 28, 2024

You know you've made a complete arse of your thread when every single post has a Community Note pointing out how wrong it is. https://t.co/iROSbhsCzt April 29, 2024

This is either a complete fail of a thread or a masterstroke to drive engagement https://t.co/7rf2bdqGw4 April 29, 2024

Do you think this massively wrong thread was intentional? Let us know with a comment below.